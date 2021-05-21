newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Michael Che Reveals Scrapped SNL Sketch About The Avengers Killing A Black Teen

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
rnbcincy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The jokes on Saturday Night Live have always rode the thin line between on-point versus overboard, and comedian Michael Che sheds a little light on how dark some sketches ideas could get on the cutting room floor in the SNL writer’s room.

rnbcincy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Black Humor#Sketch Comedy#Black Comedy#The Avengers#Instagram Twitter#Nbc#The Howard Stern Show#Blackamericaweb Com#Comedian Michael Che#Scrapped Snl#Marvel Superheroes#Saturday Night Live#Co Anchor#Mate Colin Jost#Listen Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Reveals Asperger's Diagnosis as ‘SNL' Celebrates Mother's Day

In what was perhaps the most anticipated appearance of the season, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted "Saturday Night Live." Musk began his duties with a monologue, firstly addressing his reputation for sarcastic or misleading comments. “It’s an honor to be hosting 'Saturday Night Live.' I mean that. Sometimes...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Michael Che Mocks Report SNL Cast May Skip Elon Musk Episode

On Friday afternoon, the New York Post flashed this “exclusive” headline on its website: “‘SNL’ cast won’t be forced to appear with controversial host Elon Musk.”. The report cited an unnamed source who told Page Six, “Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to...
TV & VideosComplex

Elon Musk and Grimes Appear in Wario ‘SNL’ Sketch

Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches, including one where the Tesla CEO plays Wario, who’s on trial for the murder of Mario after spinning him out with a banana peel during a Mario Kart race. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches. The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar for booking Elon Musk as the host. The show's decision caused controversy, with several cast members speaking out about the Tesla CEO's debut on the long-running series.
CelebritiesComplex

Watch Miley Cyrus Perform “Without You” With The Kid Laroi on ‘SNL’

Miley Cyrus has become a familiar figure at Studio 8H. This weekend, the Grammy-nominated singer returned to Saturday Night Live to serve as musical guest for the sixth time in her career. Cyrus, who last appeared on the series during an April 2020 at-home episode, kicked things off with a performance of “Without You” with The Kid Laroi.
TV & VideosDecider

Unlike His Co-Stars, Michael Che Is “Excited” For Elon Musk To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

As soon as it was announced that Elon Musk would host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live, there was backlash. On April 24th, Musk tweeted, “Let’s find out how live Saturday Night Live is,” and the response from SNL cast members like Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant was displeasure. Yang responded to Musk’s initial tweet on an Instagram story where he asked ““What the f–k does that even mean?”
Celebritieswbrz.com

Seth Rogan appears to be distancing himself from James Franco

A once dynamic duo known for their irreverent humor, Seth Rogan and James Franco collaborated on at least eight films together and garnered a cult following. It seemed the two were inseparable. In fact, in 2017, Rogan took the time to publicly praise his collaborator as a friend who was "great" and 'helped him be happier in his work.'
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Twitter Drags SNL's Gen Z Hospital Sketch

Elon Musk tapped his funny bone when he hosted the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. During his performances, the Tesla mogul participated in a sketch spoofing General Hospital called "Gen Z Hospital." However, reviews were mixed on social media, Bro Bible noted. Musk played an MD attempting to...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

That Damn Michael Che seems aimed at being the new Chappelle's Show, but it also indicates the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator

"There are elements of the series that will inevitably draw comparisons to Chappelle’s Show, particularly in the sketches that use broad comedy to make a statement about the realities of racial injustice in America," says Kevin Fallon. "It’s a more micro approach than the underrated Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which spent entire seasons exploring multiple facets of one social justice issue through Cenac’s comedy perspective. But That Damn Michael Che has a similar effect as Problem Areas. The comedy and the intimacy of Che’s personal experience create a show that feels funnier, more resonant, and more current than he could ever hope to be on SNL. There’s also reason to be exasperated by how Che has handled himself as a public figure since gaining fame on the sketch show. When called out and criticized for offensive jokes perceived as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and ageist, he has in the past taken to social media to harass those lobbying the complaints. In one case, he doxxed former Daily Beast writer Samantha Allen after she wrote about transphobia in comedy. Because That Damn Michael Che asks for a certain level of empathy as he details so much of his personal history and feelings, that behavior is something to square with when you watch. Che clearly thrives on baiting controversy and then engaging with the fallout. And That Damn Michael Che certainly pokes the bear. But what the show wants to say and what Che wants people to glean from its provocations also, then, indicate the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator."
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

TV review: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ gives the ‘Weekend Update’ star a chance to shine on his own

Michael Che’s comedic talent continues to shine separately from the “Weekend Update” desk at “Saturday Night Live.”. Released Thursday on HBO Max and executive produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, “That Damn Michael Che” is a six-episode, exploratory foray into the mind of the longtime “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” co-anchor. Throughout a variety of sketches, Che ponders the relationship between policing and the Black community in light of last summer’s social justice uprisings, worries about whether he’s sufficiently using his platform as a Black creative in Hollywood and lays bare his difficulties with staying in a healthy relationship.
Moviessouthernminn.com

‘Girls5Eva,’ ‘That Damn Michael Che,’ ‘From Cradle to Stage,’ TCM Film Festival, A Familiar Face on ‘Grey’s’

On a busy Thursday, new streaming highlights include a music-filled comedy from producers of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a topical sketch comedy from Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and a salute to musicians’ moms just in time for Mother’s Day. TCM’s annual Classic Film Festival goes virtual with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. Grey’s Anatomy welcomes back a fan-favorite character.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Michael Che on Elon Musk hosting SNL: "It’s cool that people care about who’s on the show"

Che discussed with Ellen DeGeneres attending Colin Jost's "normal people" wedding to Scarlett Johansson and the controversy generated over Musk hosting this weekend. “Well, I was all on board for it until I found out that, like, did you know he’s rich?” Che joked. “Yeah, now I’m, like, against it. I wish they would have told me that before.” Che added: “It’s cool that people care about who’s on the show. I think that’s what makes it kind of cool. The show’s been on for 46 years and people still care about who’s being booked. I think that’s kind of dope.” ALSO: Musk was mobbed by fans last night as he had dinner with Lorne Michaels and six SNL cast members.
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Michael Che defends SNL skit following cultural appropriation backlash

Michael Che was "stunned" to be accused of cultural appropriation because of a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch. The 37-year-old comic acknowledged that the 'Gen Z Hospital' sketch - which featured guest host Elon Musk, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Bowen Yang using slang terms like "bestie", " "go off, king", "sis", and "gang gang" - had "bombed" but insisted he had no idea the phrases were used in African American Vernacular English (AAVE) so didn't expect the criticism.