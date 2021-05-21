newsbreak-logo
Report: Price on Host Committee for DFW Congressional Candidate

The Amarillo Pioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo) is serving as a member of the host committee for one congressional candidate’s upcoming campaign fundraiser, according to media reports. On Friday, Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek reported via Twitter that Price will serve as a member of the host committee for State Rep. Jake Ellzey’s Monday fundraiser featuring former Gov. Rick Perry. Price is one of 26 House members serving on the host committee for Ellzey’s event.

