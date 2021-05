A man who went to work and the gym while having Covid-19 symptoms has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly infecting 22 people in Majorca. Authorities said the 40-year-old coughed on colleagues and told them “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus”. Police said they launched an investigation after a coronavirus outbreak at the man’s workplace on the Spanish island.As well as his colleagues contracting coronavirus, members of his gym – where he went to while awaiting a test result for Covid-19 – were also found to be infected. Days before the outbreak at the company where...