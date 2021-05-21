newsbreak-logo
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Friday storms followed by mixed weekend

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese hit and miss thunderstorms will wrap up shortly after sunset. Parents should be on alert for changing weather as they’re picking up their kids after school. Main threats are heavy downpurs, hail and gusty winds.

