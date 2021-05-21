newsbreak-logo
‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

By Nicholas Reimann
Forbes
 2 days ago
Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”

MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

Accused in killing of Black US jogger deny hate charges

Three white men accused over the death of African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to hate crime charges and attempted kidnapping. Arbery was shot dead in February last year as he was jogging in a residential neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, in an incident that further fuelled anger over allegedly racist killings of Black Americans. The three men, who later told police they suspected he was a burglar, chased him before one of the group fatally shot him. Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and William Bryan, 51, appeared before a federal judge who explained the new charges brought against them two weeks ago.
Louisiana StateColumbian

Video sheds light on Black man’s death

NEW ORLEANS — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret autopsy...
Louisiana StateTrumann Democrat

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret...
San Diego, CAWRAL

Video shows San Diego police repeatedly punching Black man

SAN DIEGO — A video shot by a bystander shows San Diego police officers repeatedly punching a man in the face, head and leg after tackling him to the ground in the upscale neighborhood of La Jolla, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday. Nicole Bansal told the newspaper she witnessed...
MinoritiesFiveThirtyEight

Why Black Women Are Often Missing From Conversations About Police Violence

When Lajuana Phillips was shot and killed by a police officer in late 2018, she was a mother of three children, a daughter and a cousin who was described by family as “a hard worker,” according to an online memorial. But Phillip’s death received little media attention. There were a few local stories when she was first identified by police, and others detailing the circumstances that led to her being shot at six times. But that was about it.