On February 28, Jack Nicklaus returned to the scene of his ninth of 18 major titles, 50 years to the day that he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time. Nicklaus recounted to members at BallenIsles Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which then was known as PGA National’s East Course (until 1987) when it hosted the 1971 PGA Championship, that he was paired in the opening two rounds with Hall of Famer Gene Sarazen.