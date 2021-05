According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.5 million Americans have lupus. "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is an autoimmune disease that can involve multiple organs of the body," Vaidehi Chowhardy, MD, clinical chief, Yale Medicine Section of Rheumatology, Allergy & Immunology and associate professor of medicine, Yale School of Medicine explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. What exactly is lupus, who is most likely to get it and what are the signs you might have it? Read on to learn everything you need to know about lupus—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.