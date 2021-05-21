newsbreak-logo
Win for TrumpWorld: Fulton County absentee ballots will be unsealed & audited

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
Friday afternoon, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ordered Fulton County to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots to be examined for possible fraud. Friday’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Garland Favorito, the co-founder of Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia, claiming he and his counterparts are crafting a plan to scan and forensically analyze the Fulton County mail-in ballots. He said they will submit that plan to the judge before May 28.

