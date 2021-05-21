Win for TrumpWorld: Fulton County absentee ballots will be unsealed & audited
Friday afternoon, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ordered Fulton County to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots to be examined for possible fraud. Friday’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Garland Favorito, the co-founder of Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia, claiming he and his counterparts are crafting a plan to scan and forensically analyze the Fulton County mail-in ballots. He said they will submit that plan to the judge before May 28.www.theatlantavoice.com