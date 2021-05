Looking to buy, flip and Airbnb that picturesque fixer-upper in the beautiful Hudson Valley? We’ve got you covered! Here are the newest and freshest Hudson Valley Homes for Sale, under $100,000. Though be aware that most likely these homes are not in a livable condition and you’d have to buy them either cash or with a rehab loan. If you are still not sure what all of that means, call Alexander Maxwell Realty at 845-518-2750 or reach out to one of their best real estate agents who can get you up to speed with the terms.