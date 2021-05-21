newsbreak-logo
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Cover picture for the articleAngel Victoria Dallaire, 23, Green Bay, OWI (1st w/ passenger under 16 years old) on 7/6/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for ten (10) days, under the Huber Law, to commence on 07-18-21 by 6:00 p.m. Transfer to Brown County Jail is authorized. Pay $400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw, total of $1,512.00, to be paid by 07-20-21 or 30 days jail. AODA assessment and follow through. 14-month driver’s license revocation. 12-month ignition interlock. Submit DNA sample.

