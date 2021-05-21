2020 Mono Wildfires Debris Removal Update | 100%!

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power’s Board of Commissioners Vote to Approve Environmental Review of the Mono Basin Water Rights Licenses Project. LOS ANGELES (April 27, 2021) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Board of Commissioners voted today to approve the environmental impact study for the Mono Basin Water Rights Licenses project, further advancing one of the largest environmental restoration projects in the Eastern Sierra. The project includes a structure at Grant Lake Reservoir in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains which, once completed, will fulfill LADWP’s commitment to a landmark 2013 Settlement Agreement that brought numerous diverse stakeholders together to chart a unified path forward for the final stages of stream and habitat restoration in the Mono Basin.