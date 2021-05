The Mariners (18-17) continue to be tied with the Houston Astros for second place in the American League West. It was a disappointing week in which they lost two out of three games to both the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. In the Orioles series, they were no-hit by Orioles’ ace John Means who improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1.37 ERA. The best game of the week had to be the 5-2 win over the Orioles, where Justin Dunn gave up only one run in 5 1/3 innings. Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager both homered for Seattle. The Mariners bullpen continues to keep this team in contention. In 129.1 innings, they have a 10-6 record with ten saves and a 3.20 ERA. The starters over 173.1 innings are 8-11 with a 4.88 ERA and are giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings, which is twice the bullpen rate.