ROCK SPRINGS – Following a 14-9 road loss to Evanston on Wednesday, May 12, the Post 24 Rock Springs Stallions won its second game of the season on Thursday after defeating the Green River Knights at home by a score of 17-11. The Stallions got the bats going early in this contest. In the first inning alone, Rock Springs jumped out to a commanding 8-0 lead and never looked back. However, over the next three innings, the Knights came rallying back and cut the deficit to within one after scoring three runs in the second, three in the third, and two more in the top of the fourth.