The Aviators took the field Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark as their alter ego, the Reyes de Plata, and engaged in an old-fashioned home run derby battle with the Sacramento River Cats. And while the visitors raced out to a big early lead — both with the long ball and on the scoreboard — Las Vegas continued what has been an early-season trend: It shook off the early body blows, fought back and, once again, delivered the knockout blow.