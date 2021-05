Are you planning to plant a summer annual grass, maybe to build hay supply or have some extra grazing? Which one will you plant?. It can be confusing because there are six different types of major summer annual forage grasses. These include: Sudan grass, sorghum-Sudan hybrids, forage sorghum (which we often call cane or sorgo), foxtail millet, pearl millet and teff. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses. So, base your choice primarily on how you plan to use it.