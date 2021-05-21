Stuttering help available in Spanish
I would like to respond to the letter to editor “Stuttering Awareness Highlighted” (May 12). The Stuttering Foundation does great things to help stutterers in the U.S. and throughout the world. However, one thing that was not mentioned was their vast outreach to the Hispanic community. The Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org) has a Spanish-language version of its website at www.tartamudez,org with the same free resources. The most important benefit of this website is that many parents do not know where to turn to help their child who stutters, and tartamudez.org greatly helps them. This website is used by stutterers in many Latin American nations that do not have good access to speech info and services.www.suffolknewsherald.com