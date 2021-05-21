Stuttering help available in Spanish

We all know that people can become addicted to drugs or alcohol, but did you know that it is possible for a person to become addicted to gambling? A person can develop an uncontrollable urge to gamble, in a similar way that others have an urge to use drugs. For the person struggling, making a bet is not just about winning or having fun. As with any other addiction, gambling becomes an emotional response to try to change the way they feel. As they continue gambling, they become more emotionally and mentally dependent on gambling activities, all while losing control. As a result, the impact of this addiction stretches beyond financial losses and can also include mood changes, damaged relationships, negative impacts in school or the workplace and could lead to suicidal thoughts or actions.