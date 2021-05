After more than 600 days since their last game at MGM Park, the Biloxi Shuckers are ready to move back into their home sweet home. Or they were, until Mother Nature said no. First pitch was scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Both the Shuckers and visiting Mississippi Braves both waiting out in the dugout, weather cleared up, but the grounds crew having trouble getting that infield to dry up in time.