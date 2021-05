Governor Greg Abbott continues to chum for votes by putting the most vulnerable at risk. I was so pleased this weekend during my shopping in Lubbock. I hit two grocery stores (forgot something at the first one), a hardware store and a couple fast food places. By and large, most people were still wearing masks, but I understand this is my early morning experience and not everyone else's. It seems that the everyday, ordinary Joe in Lubbock, Texas is more on top of health issues than the governor.