Oakes Wins 13-8 Over Northern Cass in Wild Contest

Oakes advances in the loser bracket of the Region 1 Tournament after a 13-8 win over Northern Cass on their home turf. This game had a little bit of everything: great pitching, great hitting, comebacks, rallies, pickles and steals after walks. The Tornadoes started out with a 7-1 lead after the top of the second but gave it up in the bottom of the fourth trailing 9-8. Senior Garret Meehl came in and dominated on the hill in relief with three-and-two-third scoreless innings with five Ks and just one hit allowed.