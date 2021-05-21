Wind-fueled fire that burned 5 St. George homes Friday contained

Dorothy L. Behunin Nethercott passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, just hours short of her 100th birthday in St. George, Utah. She was born on May 11, 1921, in Ferron, Utah, to Mary Zwahlen and Joseph Henry Behunin. On Oct. 17, 1942, she married Boyd Nethercott in Oakland, California, and they were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct. 6, 1954. Dorothy grew up the youngest of 13 siblings with sisters who were renowned for their beautiful singing voices and lovely home sewn dresses.