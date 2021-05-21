newsbreak-logo
WWE News: The Mysterios Join After the Bell, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s SmackDown, New Gargano vs. Reed T-Shirt

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE has released this week’s latest edition of After the Bell With Corey Graves. The new episode is available HERE. This week’s guest are the father and son team of Rey & Dominik Mysterio, who are now the first father-son team to win tag team gold. Here’s the description:

411mania.com
WWEringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases Facing Daniel Bryan After WWE Smackdown Ban

On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the show, where Bryan put his career on Smackdown on the line. After an intense match where both competitors gave it their all to come out the...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Title Match Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced early on during tonight’s NXT show that Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Title against Bronson Reed during next week’s show. The match was officially announced...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and we’re into week four of NXT on Tuesdays. Tonight we have a pretty big show with the return of Finn Balor, The Way getting another NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Falls Count Anywhere match and more. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Why Johnny Gargano is a true wildcard in WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano has been with WWE NXT since 2015, and he has accomplished nearly everything on the brand. He is a former NXT Champion, a three-time NXT North American Champion, and had a memorable tag team with friend-turned-rival Tommaso Ciampa. On the most recent episode of NXT, Gargano did not...
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE NXT Results & Analysis: Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed Face Off in a Steel Cage (5/18/21)

NXT on Tuesday night was another one with high stakes as Johnny Gargano would be forced to put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed. The twist, of course, was that it would take place inside a Steel Cage. That isn’t all, however, as it was a special night on the black and gold brand with a rivalry in the women’s division being put to rest and so much more to be excited about. Here are the WWE NXT results for Tuesday night, featuring in-depth match analysis for the main event and ratings for all the bouts that took place.
WWEf4wonline.com

North American title steel cage match announced for WWE NXT

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line inside of a steel cage next Tuesday. WWE has announced that North American Champion Johnny Gargano will defend his title against Bronson Reed in a steel cage match on next Tuesday's episode of NXT. Reed defeated Gargano's The Way stablemate Austin Theory two weeks ago to get the title shot.
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap- An Epic Two Out Of Three Falls Match Main Event

Hey gang! So we have a pretty loaded match card for tonight's NXT. We're going to get two title matches, two non-title matches with champions, and some more action with big names. Will we see more developments in the hunt for Karrion Kross and his NXT title? Will we see a new Women's Champion or a new Cruiserweight Champion crowned? And will we again see Cameron Grimes' life messed with by that damn Ted DiBiase? Let's watch and find out!
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.4.21

May 4th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Falls Count Anywhere: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff. I was really looking forward to this. Both guys are really good and it has been built as an intriguing TV rivalry. I loved how Swerve took his time to start, playing mind games with the aggressive Ruff. It’s exactly what his character should do. He used that to his advantage and I liked the fire Ruff showed to rally, with his hanging dropkick looking really good. During the break, they fought towards the gym area and really made good use of the stipulation. The reverse rana off the apron was one of the best spots I’ve seen in a while and looked fantastic. The same goes for the rebound Confidence Boost off the plexiglass. Ruff went for a big dive but was caught by AJ Francis, a member of Scott’s entourage. He crushed him with a DVD onto the guardrail. Inside, Swerve hit the JML Driver to win in 15:24. I loved that this got the time it deserved and they delivered. Ruff showed exactly the kind of fire he needed to, while Swerve got the win he needed. [****]
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NXT needs to avoid adding shenanigans to next week’s cage match

Since moving to Tuesdays this past April, NXT has gotten back to doing the things that made the brand so critically acclaimed, particularly them advertising matches weeks in advance on the television show (it is funny that the NXT creative team has done this more in the last month than they did during the roughly year and a half that they went head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, but that’s another story).
WWEculturedvultures.com

10 NXT Opponents For Daniel Bryan

Last week, Daniel Bryan was given his last opportunity to win Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship, promising if he lost that he’d leave SmackDown. Despite his best efforts, Bryan lost, and now the question is where does he go from here, especially as he’s already been moved to the Alumni section of the WWE roster?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Video: Johnny Gargano Gives Update On His Current Home Renovation

WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano shared an update on his and NXT Superstar Candice LeRae’s current home renovation. He captioned the video, “Our new house is an on going work in progress.. Our latest project was painting a feature wall for our Loft-Theatre-Gaming Room-Nerd Center. We obviously enlisted our Mom’s to help. We’re beyond pumped with how it came out. Wait until you see the finished product in a few weeks!”
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview 5.18.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was a championship edition as Raquel Gonzalez and Kushida successfully defended their titles. Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:. Preview (via WWE) - Zoey Stark shocked the NXT Universe when she pinned Toni Storm in their first meeting. Will lightning strike twice when...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

WWE NXT: Finn Balor returns, The Way become Women's Tag Team Champions

May 5 (UPI) -- Finn Balor made his return and Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way became the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE NXT. Balor entered the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time on Tuesday since losing the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.
WWEcultaholic.com

Johnny Gargano: A Heel Turn Was Exactly What My WWE Character Needed

Johnny Gargano says he had been thinking about his character turning heel in WWE for a long time, and believes it was necessary to stop him becoming stale in NXT. Gargano, for the majority of his run in WWE's black-and-gold brand, has played the white-meat babyface who rallies against the odds. However, he embraced the dark side last year by attacking former teammate Tommaso Ciampa and has since gone on to feud with the likes of Keith Lee, Dexter Lumis and, recently, Bronson Reed.