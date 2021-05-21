newsbreak-logo
Market Reality Google Goes Holographic, Snap AR Smartglasses Launch, Facebook Exec Departs, Epic Games vs. Nreal Pt. 2

reality.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle and Snap held their annual conferences this week, and both companies managed to upstage their new AR software features with fantastic new AR hardware. After Snap unloaded a deluge of new AR capabilities and tools for creators and brands on Thursday, it dropped the mic with the reveal of its next-generation Spectacles, then followed up on Friday by acquiring the company whose technology helps make those Spectacles smartglasses.

next.reality.news
Electronicstribuneledgernews.com

Snap finally launches augmented reality glasses

May 21—Snap launched its first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses at this year's Snap Partner Summit. The new Spectacles are for AR creators, and won't be available commercially. These AR glasses let creators "overlay their Lenses directly onto the world, exploring new ways to fuse fun and utility through immersive AR."
BusinessEngadget

Snap is buying the company that made AR displays for its new Spectacles

Snap is clearly determined to protect the technology behind its Spectacles with built-in augmented reality. The Verge has confirmed that Snap has bought WaveOptics, the company responsible for the Spectacles' AR displays. The deal is worth over $500 million, but won't preclude WaveOptics from supplying its waveguides to other companies even as it develops new components for Snap.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Epic Games suing AR firm Nreal over trademark violation

Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against augmented reality company Nreal, claiming that the firm's name infringes on an Epic trademark. In the filing, the Fortnite developer claims that Nreal "looks and sounds virtually identical" to Unreal, Epic's own game engine. Epic claims that this is an intentional branding decision.
Electronicsreality.news

Snap Spectacles Finally Evolve into Full AR Smartglasses with Standalone Immersive Superpowers

The biggest win in the race for consumer augmented reality smartglasses to date belongs not to Apple, Facebook, or Google, but Snapchat's parent company, Snap. In an Apple-style "one more thing" during the Snap Partner Summit keynote on Thursday, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed the next generation of Spectacles, which have finally evolved into standalone smartglasses capable of displaying AR content.
Softwaretechworm.net

Google’s Project Starline Is A 3D-Holographic Video Conference System

Google at the ongoing I/O conference on Tuesday revealed a new video conferencing technology that creates a 3D model of the person on the other side of the screen in real-time. Dubbed as Project Starline, this technology project combines advances in hardware and software to enable friends, families, and co-workers...
Electronicsreality.news

How to Get a Pair of Snap's New Spectacles AR Smartglasses

The tech world was taken by surprise this week with the unexpected unveiling of Snap's augmented reality Spectacles smartglasses. So far, the reaction has been incredibly positive, partly due to the fact that Snap has been underpromising the delivery of AR smartglasses for several years, making it seem like they were far off in the future for the company. Therefore, the device's sudden debut felt more like a gift rather than an aspirational reach.
BusinessGamasutra

Epic Games sues Nreal, argues AR company name is too similar to Unreal

Though currently battling it out with Apple in court, Epic Games has still found the time to file a lawsuit against the AR glasses company Nreal, arguing that its name and branding is similar enough to Unreal Engine to warrant a copyright infringement case. The lawsuit, which also accuses Nreal...
Electronicsinputmag.com

Snap’s first AR-powered glasses are here and they’re goofy AF

Snap for several years has sold Spectacles, its hardware glasses that feature two cameras that can record POV videos for sharing to Snapchat. But that’s all they do, and since they look lame, they’ve never really taken off. Considering Google released Glass way back in 2013 as a full-on face computer, the Spectacles have always seemed a little simplistic.
BusinessNeowin

Nreal sued by Epic Games for sounding like 'Unreal'

Nreal, founded in 2017, is a China-based company focused on consumer-facing mixed reality (MR) user experiences. Its flagship product, Nreal Light MR glasses, were unveiled at 2019's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. It also has a showcase game Nreal Tower. Nreal tweeted that it is planning to launch in the US market later this year.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Snap Enters AR World With Upgraded Spectacles

Snap, the owning company of social media app Snapchat announced their next iteration of Spectacle glasses which harness AR tech with real-time information. The new shades are a follow-up to three versions of Spectacles, first designed and marketed in 2016 to give users a new way to share Snapchat posts. Each version of the Spectacles upgraded with improvements to photo quality and video definitions, while they were directed paired with the social media app. Under the glasses, users with Spectacles had their own first person perspective with capturing anything they saw from their angles. Some of these ideas with Spectacles blended a social media camera under a fashionable lens, while giving users a “take what you see” feature inspired by DSLR viewfinders.
Cell PhonesBBC

Snapchat Spectacles AR: Augmented reality on your face

Snapchat is releasing augmented-reality (AR) glasses to let some content creators put digital creations into the world around them. AR in this case is a mix of computer graphics, such as 3D models, overlaid on the real world. But the new version of the "Spectacles" product will not be available...
SlashGear

Stadia is alive and well, insists Google exec

Google is notorious for its many projects, some of them very expensive and some of them even involving partners and customers that rely on such products. When Google launched its own game streaming platform, it wasn’t surprising that some regarded Stadia with uncertainty, especially about its future. Despite all the worrying news of late, Googler Nate Ahearn says that Stadia is “alive and well”, which is what you’d expect to hear from Stadia’s developer marketing lead.
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Snap eyes AR boost with new smart glasses

Snap introduced its latest AR wearable, targeting content creators as it looks to boost its portfolio and tap advertising revenue opportunities as the battle for user engagement hots up. At its annual Snap Partner Summit, CEO Evan Spiegel introduced the fourth generation Spectacles smart glasses, which he described as its...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Snap Spectacles With Built-In AR Displays Unveiled

Snap unveiled all-new Spectacles that boast built-in AR displays. After floating around in the rumor mill for quite some time, Snapchat’s AR (augmented reality) enabled Spectacles have finally been announced. The recently unveiled glasses are the fourth iteration of Snap Spectacles. However, they will be the first to boast built-in...