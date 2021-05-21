Market Reality Google Goes Holographic, Snap AR Smartglasses Launch, Facebook Exec Departs, Epic Games vs. Nreal Pt. 2

Snap, the owning company of social media app Snapchat announced their next iteration of Spectacle glasses which harness AR tech with real-time information. The new shades are a follow-up to three versions of Spectacles, first designed and marketed in 2016 to give users a new way to share Snapchat posts. Each version of the Spectacles upgraded with improvements to photo quality and video definitions, while they were directed paired with the social media app. Under the glasses, users with Spectacles had their own first person perspective with capturing anything they saw from their angles. Some of these ideas with Spectacles blended a social media camera under a fashionable lens, while giving users a “take what you see” feature inspired by DSLR viewfinders.