Overwatch 2 hero design changes revealed so far, from Mercy to Tracer

While the team at Blizzard have detailed a lot of the added PvE elements that Overwatch 2 will bring to the table, they’ve been relatively quiet about the PvP side of the game. A new lengthy PvP-focused live stream brought to light a lot of new elements that Blizzard is working on for the competitive aspects of Overwatch 2. The biggest of these changes is a reduction in team composition, going from the current 6v6 down to 5v5. They also showed off a new New York map, and detailed some of the other changes and design thoughts that are dictating their dev process.