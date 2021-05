A couple of sales are live over on the PlayStation Store, discounting hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the process, including some of the biggest and best games on each console. That said, if you clicked on this article, it's because you're looking for something to play but only have a single dollar to your name. Typically, $1 doesn't get you anything on the PS4 and PS5, but right now, courtesy of these new sales, you can nab nine different games all of which are less than $1, and in some cases, less than $0.50.