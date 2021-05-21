newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Healthy Davis Together Art Banners Convey Public Healthy Messaging and Support Regional Artists

cityofdavis.org
 3 days ago

Healthy Davis Together believes in the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words. Partnering with local artists, Healthy Davis Together has installed banners around Davis with public health messaging and original art work by area artists in its “Reclaim” campaign that speaks to reclaiming pre-pandemic activities and attitudes by following public health guidelines.

www.cityofdavis.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Davis, CA
Health
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Davis, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Street Art#Fine Arts#Visual Artists#Creative Artists#Community Work#Creative Arts#Spanish Korean#Mfa#Verge Center For The Arts#Merced College#Maturango Museum#Bfa#American#The Crocker Art Museum#Mills College#The Orange Justice#Scout Living#Scta#Davis Arts Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
Davis, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Renowned Wine and Sensory Scientist Dr. Heymann Will Present the ASEV Merit Award Presentation on June 23

DAVIS, Calif., May 17, 2021… Professor, author and sensory scientist Dr. Hildegarde Heymann has had an impressive career studying sensory science for the past 40 years. As such, she has seen this subject progress over time, and it has become one of her most popular classes with enology students. Due to the unforeseen events of 2020, Dr. Heymann’s much anticipated presentation has been moved to this year’s virtual conference. She is recipient of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture’s (ASEV) highest honor, the ASEV Merit Award, and will be presenting the Merit Award presentation, “Forty Years of Wine and Sensory Science” live at the 72nd ASEV National Conference, held virtually, on June 23, at 11:15 a.m.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

DHI Book Chat With Historian Lorena Oropeza, on ‘The King of Adobe’

The King of Adobe: Reies López Tijerina, Lost Prophet of the Chicano Movement. University of North Carolina Press, September 2019. “Oropeza reveals Tijerina not only as a protest leader and organizer but also as a tragically flawed human being and an intellectual whose ideas about settler colonialism are today in wide circulation.” — Benjamin H. Johnson, author of “Escaping the Dark, Gray City: Fear and Hope in Progressive-Era Conservation”
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Senate Resolution #14 passed at April 29 ASUCD Senate meeting

The resolution calls for a UC Davis counselor who specializes in individuals with autism; SB #94 was also passed at the meeting and acknowledges that UC Davis was built on stolen Indigenous land and promotes land recognition on campus. Internal Vice President Emily Barneond called the Quarterly Town Hall Senate...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Podcast: High school students connect with the outside world

Throughout more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been difficult for students and community members to find new ways to connect with their surroundings. Nevertheless, some students have been spending their time engaging in school clubs, learning to train their pets, and enjoying outdoor destinations. Packages by Ayisi Ni, Emily Prussel & Joe McIntyre.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sciencetheaggie.org

Dr. Theanne Griffith, principal investigator at the new Griffith Lab of the UC Davis School of Medicine, shares her story

A researcher, author and mother explains the educational path that led her to publish children’s books about science. In the labyrinth of overcrowded lab offices that is the fourth floor of Tupper Hall, there is one more lab squeezed in: the Griffith Lab. Dr. Theanne Griffith is one of the newest faculty members in the Department of Physiology and Membrane Biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Her new lab is devoted to determining the molecular and cellular mechanisms of the transmission of thermal sensation in the body.
Davis, CADaily Democrat

UC Davis welcomes new four year program for intellectually disabled students

Applications are now being accepted for a new college program serving students with intellectual disabilities at UC Davis. This fall, the first class of 12 Redwood SEED (Supported Education to Elevate Diversity) Scholars will join their fellow freshmen as part of the inclusive, four year program. To qualify, students must...
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Vandals remove Black Lives Matter artwork from Central Park Solidarity Space

The community comes together to replace missing artwork. On April 20, activists noticed that the art display in the Central Park Solidarity Space had been removed just before the guilty verdict was announced in Derek Chauvin’s trial. Since then, community members have gathered to replace the missing pieces. The Solidarity...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

UC Davis students and staff voice concerns over Accellion nationwide cyber attack

Recent breach of private information leaves many UC Davis employees and students in a state of paranoia and questioning if their private information is truly confidential. The entire UC system, including UC Davis, fell victim to a nationwide cyber attack in which there was a breach in the private information of many employees and students. On Wednesday, Mar. 31 2021, the UC system released a statement and sent an email to the UC community regarding the Accellion cyber attack and the precautions students should take in order to protect themselves. Potential stolen private information include students’ names, birth dates and social security, as well as bank account information.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Residents Want A Cannabis Exclusion Zone For Greater Capay Valley

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the County Board of Supervisors and submitted to the Vanguard for Publication). We are residents of the rural communities along Highway 16 west of the 505 in Yolo County, with most of us living and some of us farming in and around Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda and/or Rumsey. This area is a special one, renowned for the quality of its produce and sustainable farming, and variously called the “Capay Valley” or “greater Capay Valley.” We submit this letter to express our strong and united opposition to the cannabis industry in our communities.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

City launches sixth-grade virtual grad party

The city of Davis Parks and Recreation Department will hold a sixth-grade virtual graduation party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10. This is an opportunity to let loose and celebrate new, incoming junior high students on their last day of elementary school. The virtual event will include a...
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Capay Valley Is Being Overrun by a Disproportionate Share of Yolo County Cannabis Farms

The Overwhelming Majority of the Owners of these Cannabis Farms are NOT Capay Valley Residents. According to records provided by residents of Capay Valley opposed to the proliferation of cannabis farms in that rural and semi-rural area, there are 54 licensed pot farms in Yolo County with identified APN parcel numbers. Of these 54 farms, 27 (50%) are located in or near the unincorporated towns of Guinda, Rumsey, Capay, and Esparto in the geographically short and narrow Capay Valley. The remaining 27 farms are located in other widely dispersed unincorporated areas of Yolo County. Based on land area alone, this is obviously a hugely disproportionate concentration of cannabis farms in this generally less wealthy area of the County.
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

On-campus organizations celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

UC Davis’s AAPI community continues to celebrate its history and culture amid lockdown restrictions and anti-Asian racialization of COVID-19 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May is a time for celebration of AAPI culture and their contributions to the U.S. To commemorate this month, students and faculty members at UC Davis have organized events to foster community and acceptance among AAPI students.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Tribe Expresses Strong Concerns About Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

On behalf of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, I write to voice our continued strong concerns about the manner by which the County of Yolo is proceeding with regard to its Cannabis Land Use Ordinance (“CLUO”). Our concerns are far-reaching and fundamental. We continue to believe the Environmental Impact Report the County commissioned is deficient under the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”), for all of the reasons stated in our prior correspondence and which we hereby incorporate by reference. For reasons we cannot fathom, the County continues on a myopic course, refusing to supplement or expand an analysis to one that measures the actual environmental impacts of an industry the County unleashed four years ago as an admitted experiment, and without any CEQA analysis whatsoever. On a matter of such great import, involving a land use policy affecting so many people’s lives, we fail to understand why the County is unwilling to take the time needed to get it right, or meaningfully consider reasonable alternatives to protect people and their property. Instead, the County seems dedicated to moving forward against this deficient record, and recommending final action on an ordinance that will establish legal rights for a problematic industry.