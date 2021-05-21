Dane County Board approves $1 million to support artists
The Dane County Board, at its meeting on May 20, voted unanimously to allocate $1 million in federal funding to help local artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The arts are a vital part of Dane County’s economy, and independent working artists, especially those who depend on in-person performances or art shows, were hit hard by the pandemic,” said county board member Tim Kiefer, who represents the village of Waunakee and part of the town of Westport. “These grants will help independent working artists get through this tough time.”www.hngnews.com