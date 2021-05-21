newsbreak-logo
Dane County, WI

Dane County Board approves $1 million to support artists

By Roberta Baumann
hngnews.com
 3 days ago

The Dane County Board, at its meeting on May 20, voted unanimously to allocate $1 million in federal funding to help local artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The arts are a vital part of Dane County’s economy, and independent working artists, especially those who depend on in-person performances or art shows, were hit hard by the pandemic,” said county board member Tim Kiefer, who represents the village of Waunakee and part of the town of Westport. “These grants will help independent working artists get through this tough time.”

Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Wipperfurth re-elected at Dane County Cities and Villages Association

Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row. At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Dane County, WInews-shield.com

Report: UW-Madison students did not spread coronavirus to Madison, Dane County

(The Center Square) – The coronavirus outbreak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison didn’t go beyond the university’s dorm room walls. A new Centers for Disease Control-backed study says there’s no evidence that coronavirus-positive students infected the rest of Madison or Dane County. “Almost 14.0% of students living in residence halls...
Dane County, WIPosted by
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 5/17/21

County board has the $13M for people without housing to go from hotels to housing – but will there be landlords to rent to them?. 5:30 PM City-County Homeless Issues Committee Virtual meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.
Dane County, WImadison

14 Dane County students receive National Merit Scholarships

Fourteen high school juniors from five Dane County districts were named National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving $2,500 toward their college education. Seven students from the Madison School District, four from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, one student from the De Forest Area School District, one from the Mount Horeb Area School District and one from the Verona Area School District were named National Merit Scholarship winners in May.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Madison, WImadisoncollege.edu

A Century of Innovation: Statement from President Jack Daniels

With more than a century of success to draw upon, Madison Area Technical College (Madison College) is ready to fuel revitalization of our businesses and industries in Madison, Dane County and the 11 counties and numerous cities and towns we serve. We are strategically positioned to enhance current partnerships with...
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Waunakee student earns Luther College award

DECORAH, Iowa - Luther College graduating senior Madeline Lomprey of Waunakee, Wisconsin, received the college's Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal for the class of 2021. The announcement was made during the Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16. Luther's Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal is presented each...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Dane County, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Updates & Week of May 17 Meetings of Interest for District 2

City meetings remain online only with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below; all have virtual public participation options. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections to this week's update:. COVID-19 Resources...
Dane County, WIWiscnews.com

Dane County No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination among large U.S. counties

Dane County is No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination, not only in Wisconsin but nationally among sizable counties, but experts say it’s unclear if the county has achieved “herd immunity,” when it might reach the milestone or if it’s a realistic goal. There’s no good estimate of how many unvaccinated people...