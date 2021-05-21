newsbreak-logo
Canadiens Beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares Injured Early

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 1 day ago
TORONTO (AP) — Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Carey Price made 35 saves and Josh Anderson had a first-period goal for the Canadiens. William Nylander tied it for Toronto early in the second.

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

