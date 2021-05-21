newsbreak-logo
Michael Meeropol: The April Jobs Report

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Do you know what ZOMBIE ECONOMICS is? It’s an economic theory that has been proven wrong time and time again but keeps coming back --- as if from the dead. This occurs because economics --- unlike the hard sciences --- does not have sufficiently precise standards by which to discard a theory. In most of the “hard sciences” it is possible to do controlled experiments or make systematic observations. Thus, when Magellan circumnavigated the earth without “falling off” the flat edge, that was conclusive evidence that the earth was round. Now, only kooks think the earth is flat. Similarly, the science of biology has learned over time which substances are poisonous to human beings. Today, only idiots think that ingesting cyanide will not kill you.

