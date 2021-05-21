Duran Duran Believe Andy Taylor Was Key to U.S. Success

At first we were going to marvel at Duran Duran’s visual pivot to the disturbing mind of David Lynch … before realizing that they’ve actually collaborated with each other in the past? Now that’s a fun fact. What’s next, Tears for Fears and Quentin Tarantino? Anyway, the British pop icons have released their first new single in years, “Invisible,” which the band describes as an “unusual” piece of sonic architecture. The song’s release coincides with the announcement that Duran Duran will be releasing their 15th studio album, Future Past, on October 22. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor are all back for this new era, as well as their hair, which somehow hasn’t aged a day since 1981. Seriously, what’s their secret?