newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Duran Duran Believe Andy Taylor Was Key to U.S. Success

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The members of Duran Duran believe former guitarist Andy Taylor was the key to their U.S. success. He left amicably in 2006, long after their ‘80s heyday, but in a new interview with The Guardian, his former bandmates cited his interest in heavier music as the catalyst for achieving radio airplay across the States, which few other British new wave groups managed.

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Nick Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Art#Rock Music#New Music#Sound Of Music#Heavy Music#Electronic Music#British#Americans#Guardian#Drummer Roger Taylor#Keyboardist Nick Rhodes#Heavy Guitar#Fm Rock#Radio Airplay#Heavier Music#Success#Collection#Edge#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

How ’70s U.K. Music Icons Inspired Duran Duran: Book Excerpt

Duran Duran's second album, Rio, cemented the Birmingham band's status as '80s pop superstars. Released on May 10, 1982, the LP spawned global hits such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and the title track. Rio's music reflected the inventive ways the members of Duran Duran incorporated their influences. Although Roxy...
Musicgo955.com

Duran Duran says it’s “really exciting” to be debuting new single on ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Duran Duran, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary of hitting the Billboard charts this year, will make their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to debut their new single “Invisible.” Keyboard player Nick Rhodes tells ABC Audio that it’s nice to know “there’s something left that we haven’t done — after having a career for this long.”
MusicMusic Week

Duran Duran sign to BMG for new album and post-1997 back catalogue

Duran Duran have signed to BMG for their new album, as well as their post-1997 back catalogue. The band are the latest big name to move to BMG, which recently secured a deal for Louis Tomlinson’s new album and signed up Craig David. “BMG has been built on working with...
MusicNBC News

Duran Duran playing the 2021 Billboard Music Awards shows the critics were wrong

When Duran Duran jumped onto the global music stage in the early 1980s, critics dismissed them as just another teen boy group, albeit with good musical chops, who were most likely the flavor of the moment. But the band continued pounding out albums and scoring hits, and this Sunday’s live performance at the Billboard Music Awards with Blur’s Graham Coxon proves just how wrong the naysayers were.
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Duran Duran Announce First Album in Six Years, ‘Future Past’

Duran Duran have announced their first studio album in six years, Future Past. Due Oct. 22, the LP is preceded by a new single, "Invisible," which is out tomorrow (May 19) and has been teased all week on the band's social media. Duran Duran will also be performing the song at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
Cell Phonesthehendersonnews.com

Duran Duran create INVISIBLE video with AI

Duran Duran used Artificial Intelligence to film their latest music video. The group recently recorded a video for their new track 'INVISIBLE' and they made sure to use the most up to date technology to create their next offering to fans. Simon Le Bon said: "When we arrived on the...
MusicantiMUSIC

Duran Duran Release 'Invisible' Video And Announce Album

Duran Duran have released a music video for their brand new single "Invisible". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Future Past", which is set to arrive on October 22nd. The new music video was created by an Artificial Intelligence (A.I) called Huxley. The band will be performing the...
MusicVulture

Duran Duran Is Back Back With a Spooky New Song

At first we were going to marvel at Duran Duran’s visual pivot to the disturbing mind of David Lynch … before realizing that they’ve actually collaborated with each other in the past? Now that’s a fun fact. What’s next, Tears for Fears and Quentin Tarantino? Anyway, the British pop icons have released their first new single in years, “Invisible,” which the band describes as an “unusual” piece of sonic architecture. The song’s release coincides with the announcement that Duran Duran will be releasing their 15th studio album, Future Past, on October 22. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor are all back for this new era, as well as their hair, which somehow hasn’t aged a day since 1981. Seriously, what’s their secret?
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Duran Duran drops new single, ‘Invisible’

Duran Duran just released a new single, “Invisible,” in tandem with official details about the band’s 15th studio album, “Future Past,” which will be released on Oct. 22. The album will feature special guest Graham Coxon of Blur on guitar, David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, and guest vocals from...
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...
Musicra.co

Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan produced the new Duran Duran album

Duran Duran's new album features a high-profile cast of dance music producers and musicians. Spanning twelve tracks, Future Past was produced by Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan. The LP also features Blur’s founding member and multi-instrumentalist Graham Coxon, David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson and singer Lykke Li, with more collaborations due to be announced soon. According to Alkan, a number of songs on the album "embody the spirit and dynamic of the band as I know them now, or as I remember them whilst growing up," the Phantasy Sound label boss wrote on Facebook. "I’m not saying it’s epic, but well … yes I am," Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon described in a separate statement. Future Past, Duran Duran's first full-length in six years, has been in the works since November 2018. Vinyl, digital and cassette versions will finally arrive on October 22nd courtesy of Tape Modern, which is under exclusive license to BMG.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Fun 104.3

Foreigner ‘Feel the Enthusiasm’ at First Post-COVID Performance: Exclusive Interview

Foreigner made a long-hoped-for return to the stage on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., during the first of two socially distanced shows at the Frontyard Festival. “It was great to be back with everybody again. It’s great to have the feeling of doing a show. It was funny, because as normal as it is to do a show, it was odd that it felt a little odd,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson chuckles during an exclusive interview with UCR. “That’s the longest I’ve gone in I don’t know how long without doing a show. But it was really great.”
EntertainmentBillboard

Paul Weller Scores Sixth Solo U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fat Pop’

The Modfather has clinched another U.K. chart title. Paul Weller earns a sixth solo No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Fat Pop (Polydor), which bows at the top spot with 26,005 chart sales, the OCC reports. Of that first week sum, physical copies accounted for more than...