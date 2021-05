The Nets have praised newcomer Mike James as a player. But in an explosive new report, coaches in both Russia and Italy pilloried him as a person. If James helps the Nets the rest of the regular season — or potentially even in the postseason — they may not care that CSKA Moscow suspended him or Olimpia Milano bought him out after he was the EuroLeague scoring champion. None of that will matter if James can help them become champs themselves.