Rapid City, SD

USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting ag producers

By Nick Nelson
KEVN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.

