USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting ag producers

Food prices in 2021 have increased to their highest levels in six years. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which publishes the Food Price Index each month, food prices in January marked the sharpest month-over-month and year-over-year rise in a decade. Prices have continued to rise sharply since, and April’s figures have pushed the index to its highest level since May 2014. To those watching food prices closely, this wasn’t much of a surprise; the results in April came after ten consecutive monthly increases, which is a run up that also hasn’t happened in roughly a decade. In total, global food prices rose more than 30% from the trough in May 2020 to April 2021. These trends point towards what could be the onset of food inflation, or so-called “agflation”. As with other sectors, technological innovation is one way to counteract rising prices. At VanEck, we believe that the time is ripe to invest in and promote nascent agtech businesses. These businesses are spearheading the modernization of agriculture, leading to higher crop yields, safer crop chemicals, and other revolutionary innovations in food production that can provide healthy diets for the world’s growing population.