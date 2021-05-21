Some ‘KUWTK’ Scenes with Scott Disick Still Make Fans Uncomfortable: ‘Makes Me Feel Sick’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its final season on E! and for many fans, it is the end of an era. Pop culture fans of all ages have grown up with the Kardashians, watching them go through trials, tribulations, and many life-changing events. In addition to the immediate members of the Kardashian family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians features many of the family’s love interests, friends, and work associates — and no one has had a more interesting trajectory on the show than Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and the father of her three children.