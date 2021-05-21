newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Some ‘KUWTK’ Scenes with Scott Disick Still Make Fans Uncomfortable: ‘Makes Me Feel Sick’

By Stefan Preston
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its final season on E! and for many fans, it is the end of an era. Pop culture fans of all ages have grown up with the Kardashians, watching them go through trials, tribulations, and many life-changing events. In addition to the immediate members of the Kardashian family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians features many of the family’s love interests, friends, and work associates — and no one has had a more interesting trajectory on the show than Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and the father of her three children.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kuwtk#Social Media Influencer#Kardashian Fans#Kuwtk#Pop Culture Fans#Love#Moments#Dating#Friends#Rumors#Time#Specific Scenes#Drinking#Headlines#Tribulations#Hamptons#Party Appearances#Occasion#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romance heats up as pair discuss marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly discussed the "possibility of getting engaged and married". The Poosh founder the Blink-182 rocker first started dating in December after being friends for years, and things seem to be getting serious for the loved-up pair as they have considered taking their romance to the next level.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shanna Moakler Explains Her Shady Posts About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Weird' PDA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian certainly don't shy away from showing off their affection for one another on social media, and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, isn't afraid to admit she thinks it's "weird." The former Miss USA, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2006, explained why she's been throwing a little shade on social media in a new interview with PEOPLE, revealing she has "no ill will" towards the happy couple.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.