Angel here and my son, Parker, graduates today. Last week he said something at a senior event that tore deep into my momma soul and I have one last piece of advice for him. We stood in the gym of Owensboro High School for his senior band recognition and other seniors' names and their accomplishments were being read he said "Mom, it doesn't seem I did much with my high school career." This statement broke my heart and infuriated me all at the same time.