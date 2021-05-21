I Went to the Preakness Horse Race During the Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like to Be Around 10,000 People

The coronavirus pandemic is slowly inching its way to being a thing of the past here in the United States. States are loosening restrictions, more Americans are getting inoculated against the disease, and the numbers of new cases and deaths are both on the decline. However, it rages on unencumbered throughout the world, and those declining numbers are still significantly worse than what we experienced last summer. With those thoughts raging in my mind, I set out to Mid Ohio Sports Car Course to get a barometer of how the motorsport fan community was interacting in the wake of this thing that has killed nearly 600,000 people.