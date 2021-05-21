newsbreak-logo
NBA

Regardless of what happens this week, the NBA Play-In Format needs to change

By Brew Hoop
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we await the start of the playoffs tomorrow, permit me to stray from Bucks-centric coverage for an editorial on this year’s play-in situation. First off, I like the idea of a play-in tournament. In years past, a few deserving teams with solid winning records found themselves with a bad lottery pick instead of at least home playoff games (and the revenue from having two at home). This mostly happened in the West: the 2018 Nuggets (46-36) come to mind immediately, but also 2014 Suns (48-34) and 2013 Jazz (43-39). Considering these teams would have been 6 seeds or better in the East, it looks even more unfair that they headed for Cancun while Kohl-era Bucks and the rest of the East’s dregs were being swept by LeBron’s Heat or Cavs.

