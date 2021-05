NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. We know those aren’t the lyrics, but for the summertime coffee addicts among us, they may as well be. When the weather warms up, the best way to cool off with a splash of caffeine is with a cup of iced coffee. However, if you don’t have time to run to your local shop or don’t want to pay for an overpriced cup, we have a home-brewed solution.