Shawnee, OH

Kanable to retire from Shawnee schools

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee schools Superintendent Jim Kanable announced his plans to retire, telling staff via email Friday that he has not set a date but intends to step down from his role leading the school district. The school board will begin its search to replace Kanable immediately, the district said in a press release Friday.

Kanable has worked as an educator and administrator for 37 years. He was appointed to the superintendent role at Shawnee schools in 2017, after working as superintendent of Liberty-Benton schools.

“It’s been a rough 15-16 months here,” Kanable said Friday. “This has been probably the most challenging time for any superintendent to go through, managing everything that’s gone on (with the coronavirus pandemic). But it’s been a great career. It’s time to let somebody else have these types of opportunities.”

Kanable will remain in his role while the board searches for its next superintendent, allowing the board time to “pick the right person,” he said.

Voters in May approved a $2.2 million levy for Shawnee schools, which had been running a deficit for the last decade and which threatened the district’s financial stability. Kanable said the district is now in a better place financially.

“It’s been one of the things that’s always been hanging over this district’s head since I came here,” he told The Lima News on Friday. “To have that solution finally in hand gave me peace of mind that, OK I’m leaving the district in a good situation. They’re ready to continue to build on that success.”

Staff were notified of Kanable’s retirement Friday.

