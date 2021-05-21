newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Ohio Alerts texting service to go offline

The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
LIMA — Parents and students who receive text messages from their schools through the Ohio Alerts notification system will have to sign up for a new texting service when Ohio Alerts goes offline this summer.

Schools started using Ohio Alerts, a text service offered by the Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative for public and non-public schools in the region, to notify parents of weather delays and cancellations as well as other non-emergency updates from the schools and athletic departments.

The service, which is used by 51 school districts in Northwest Ohio, will go offline in June.

School districts have since started transitioning to other alert notification systems like Remind and School Messenger, while others like Continental and Wapakoneta schools are creating school messaging apps through Apptegy that will give parents the option to install a mobile application directly onto their smartphones.

The messaging services are intended to make it easier for parents to receive school-wide alerts and communicate with teachers about assignments or other classroom issues, available through text messages, email or smartphone apps.

But the transition requires parents to re-register to continue seeing notifications.

The registration process and deadlines vary by school district, depending on which alert system the district will be using in the 2021-22 school year.

