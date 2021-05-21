newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

Why TikTok Could Change How We Explore the World

By Rachel Monroe
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, when I get tired of the overfamiliar walls of my overfamiliar room, I treat myself to a brief world tour. I watch as a shepherd affectionately scolds his flock in Ireland. In Morocco, a teenage fashionista styles her hijab in a new way. In Guatemala, an elderly woman and her granddaughter shake their hips to a cumbia song. In Nigeria, a man pranks his parents—again. I may not be leaving my house much these days, but thanks to TikTok, I can catch glimpses of the wider world.

