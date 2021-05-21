Oklahoma governor signs bills to slash income tax rates

A veterinary science professor at Oklahoma State University was flummoxed trying to e-file his 2020 individual tax return due May 17, 2021 over the weekend. The professor, Jerry Ritchey, who has successfully e-filed his returns for umpteen years, got a rejected message. The problem: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn’t processed his 2019 tax return, which he filed in July of 2020. You have to enter your prior year adjusted gross income when you e-file, and the system said the 2019 AGI number he entered didn’t match what the IRS had on file. He tried to call the IRS but got a volume too high, call back tomorrow recording. “Gotta love it!!!” he wrote me in an email asking for advice. The solution (I found it on the IRS Covid-19 operations page): If your 2019 tax return is still outstanding, you have to enter $0 (zero) as your prior year AGI. “It worked!!!!!!!!” Ritchey emailed back after trying the fix.