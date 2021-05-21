newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma governor signs bills to slash income tax rates

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a package of bills on Friday to cut the corporate and top individual income tax rates and to restore the refundability of the earned income tax credit. The bills were part of a budget agreement announced with Republican legislative leaders last...

