Thoughts on Renaming John Marshall Law School
Within reason, I think it's good for American society to be rethinking who were deemed heroes and role models in the past. It always bothered me that despite the victories of the civil rights movement, we still had so many monuments, public buildings, and so on named after architects and supporters of slavery. It's akin to German Nazis still being honored in Germany–though admittedly, unlike some of the Founding Fathers who promoted slavery but also were champions of liberalism in other spheres, Nazis had little else redeeming going for them.reason.com