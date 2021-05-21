Vans x Boys of Summer Release First Collaboration Championing Jerry Hsu, Rowan Zorilla and Aidan Mackey

Keeping the pedal to the metal, Greenhouse, Kids of Immigrants and Vans have teamed up once more to release a second collaboration. Shown above, the Kids of Immigrants x Vans Old Skool celebrates the five year anniversary of the Kids of Immigrants brand and the beautiful community it has built. The special iteration of the Old Skool brings two classic colorways of the model to create one unique style. Constructed out of canvas and suede, the Black and Blue upper is accompanied by White hits on the side stripe and laces. The sneaker’s most notable feature is the double tongue design, with the interior tongue equipped with Kids of Immigrants branding on the tongue tag. The sneaker also features the key message of “We Are All Cut From Different Fabrics But Together Make A Whole.” Finishing details include an aged sole with a Red license plate on the rear.