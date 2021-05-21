newsbreak-logo
Vans x Boys of Summer Release First Collaboration Championing Jerry Hsu, Rowan Zorilla and Aidan Mackey

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways finding new ways to work with authentic brands in skateboarding, Vans has teamed up this time with Boys of Summer, well-recognized for their generationally-transcendent, nostalgic videos that capture the true spirit of skateboarding. Together, Vans and Boys of Summer are proud to unveil a new collection, featuring three new colorways across the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro, and Varix silhouettes.

