Vans x Boys of Summer Release First Collaboration Championing Jerry Hsu, Rowan Zorilla and Aidan Mackey
Always finding new ways to work with authentic brands in skateboarding, Vans has teamed up this time with Boys of Summer, well-recognized for their generationally-transcendent, nostalgic videos that capture the true spirit of skateboarding. Together, Vans and Boys of Summer are proud to unveil a new collection, featuring three new colorways across the Classic Skate Old Skool, Rowan Pro, and Varix silhouettes.respect-mag.com