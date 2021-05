Nothing compares to being greeted with nickers every morning, watching the herd peacefully graze, and sharing the strong horse/human bond with your customers. Equine industry pros are a passionate and hard-working bunch, who consider themselves lucky to earn a living doing what they love. Sadly, passion can quickly turn into despair for entrepreneurs attempting to start up their stable if business acumen is lacking. Equine Guelph is pleased to announce the Equine Facility Management Certificate, comprised of three short online courses on TheHorsePortal.ca including the new Equine Business 101 course which will be offered FREE for three months (June 21 – Sept 20, 2021)!