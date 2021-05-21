Bourbon County Commission Minutes of May 11

The group that set up an office on the second floor, above the Star Emporium Downtown General Store, 17 S. Main, has changed the name, but not services. “The partners that made up the Bourbon County Workforce and Entrepreneur Resource Center (BWERC) have decided to name ourselves The Center for Economic Growth,” Jody Hoener, director of the center, said. “We have the same space, model, operations, and services that were provided before.” The one exception is the Bourbon County Commission is not a part of the partnership, she said.