Congress & Courts

Considering Media Literacy and the Future of Local News Act

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of civic responsibility is getting a new look, as the country faces the reality that a large swath of its population may not have sustainable local news sources, or be receiving factual information. Last week Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) was among a group of lawmakers who reintroduced the...

arkvalleyvoice.com
