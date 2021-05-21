Considering Media Literacy and the Future of Local News Act

Last week, the News Media Alliance hosted a series of meetings with lawmakers, hoping to bolster support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). If enacted, the JCPA would carve out antitrust exemptions for print, broadcast and digital news companies, enabling them to collectively negotiate with social media and online platforms. The bill’s sponsors argue that it is necessary to protect small news outlets — a worthwhile cause, yet not achieved by the JCPA. Contrary to its name, the bill does not promote competition nor preserve local community news. But it will make it harder for the struggling newspaper industry to survive in the digital age.