Managing the media when crisis hits your hometown
Small town leaders must manage not only their local community’s concerns but also inform national and international media about incidents in their region — Recently, many smaller police agencies have been in the news for the wrong reasons: active shooter incidents, mass casualty events, line-of-duty deaths, and real or perceived wrongful acts of police officers. While larger agencies have trainedPublic Information Officers (PIOs) and professional staff to deal with the onslaught of both traditional and social media, most smaller agencies do not.www.police1.com