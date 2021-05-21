Managing the media when crisis hits your hometown

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over, Howard Stern. SiriusXM is trying to attract younger listeners with the launch of a TikTok music channel called (you guessed it) TikTok Radio. The service will broadcast trending music through the SiriusXM app, browsers and connected devices. Sirius – which owns Pandora and the podcasting company Stitcher – will also launch a Pandora series, called TikTok Tastemakers, with popular TikTok creators who host radio-style talk shows and curate playlists (and also promote the shows to listeners on TikTok). The deal is a win-win for TikTok and Sirius, since TikTok gets brand promotion and potentially more music industry inroads, while the old-school radio brand gains something to market to teens. The Verge has more.