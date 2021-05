Before the 2021 NFL Draft, much of the speculation surrounding the Packers was that, in some way, Green Bay would add to its offensive line. Losing an All-Pro center in Corey Linsley leaves a sizable hole (pun intended), but after the draft and undrafted free agency, the Packers have plenty of options along the offensive line. Let’s go through a few plausible scenarios for what Green Bay’s starting line could look like Week 1. The caveat of course is David Bakhtiari and what his status will be to start the season. If the All-Pro can play, naturally he’ll play, so here are a few scenarios with him in the lineup and a few without.