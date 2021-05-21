Three Injured in Accident Near Union Slough

(Bancroft)--Three people were sent to the hospital after a collision last weekend near the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says at around 7:15 pm Sunday, 64-year-old Vern Vaske of Bancroft was northbound on 185th Avenue, approaching the intersection with County Road A-42. The accident report states that Vaske failed to stop at the intersection, and his 2005 Chevy Avalanche collided with an eastbound 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 67-year-old Walter Szelag of Titonka.