City Girls Drop The “Twerkulator”

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop’s most notorious duo, City Girls, have returned with their long-awaited track “Twerkulator”, out now via Quality Control Music & Motown Records. Listen HERE. The club-ready standalone single is unapologetically City Girls, showcasing their unmatched confidence and a wily sense of humor over a punchy sample of the 80’s classic “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force. The track’s release is accompanied by a new visualizer. Watch it HERE.

respect-mag.com
