It’s that time of year again. Gloom-ridden Brits (usually of the male variety) pop up on TV to inform everyone that Eurovision is nothing more but an annual reminder that the UK is unanimously loathed across Europe. But for some – like me – it’s a time of unparalleled joy and sequinned brilliance.Picture this: It’s 1998 and my grandad and I are patiently (or, rather, impatiently) waiting for the Eurovision Song Contest to begin. Pencils and paper at the ready, and the curtains have been drawn to create a home cinematic effect. He loves it (my grandma says for...